The NFL roster construction process is never complete. Front offices work around the clock and calendar to put together what they hope will prove a winning recipe. But speaking generally, we have hit the quietest portion of the football year, as OTAs and minicamps have wrapped up. The next time teams congregate will be at training camp in late July.

That means the next four or five weeks will serve as a chance for all personnel to catch their breath and gear up for the season ahead. It's also a good time to pursue those final lingering transactions that could mean all the difference, either this season or in future years. It could be a signing to shore up a weaker unit, an extension to retain a star for the long haul or a decision that could decide the direction of the franchise. Let's suggest one last move that each team should consider before the season.

AFC East