OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens open the 2023 NFL regular season against the Houston Texans on Sept. 10 at Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium.

As the Ravens attempt to construct a championship roster, the biggest names on the bubble are: quarterbacks Tyler Huntley and Josh Johnson, offensive lineman Ben Cleveland and wide receiver Laquon Treadwell,

In one of the biggest training camp battles, Huntley and Johnson are competing for the primary backup job behind Lamar Jackson. The other players fighting for roster spots are Cleveland, a third-round pick in 2021 who surprisingly hasn't figured into the open left guard job, and Treadwell, a first-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2016 who is considered a long shot for one of the final wide receiver spots.

Here is the 53-man projection: