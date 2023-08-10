With NFL training camps underway, the draft is long gone and free agency is essentially over. So if a team wants to make a roster upgrade in August, it might instead look to the trade market.

The trade scene has been quiet for a bit now -- there hasn't been a deal since the Jets traded wide receiver Denzel Mims to the Lions last month -- so we decided to kickstart things, play matchmaker and throw out some ideas that might make sense for both teams. We came up with five deals that would be mutually beneficial and theoretically could happen in the final weeks before the regular season.

Let's dive in, starting with giving the Buccaneers another candidate to replace Tom Brady.

Jump to a hypothetical deal:

A new spot for a young QB?

Fresh start for promising edge rusher?

Top-tier receiver in a new city?