It was the summer of the highest-paid NFL player. Four different times in the 2023 offseason, a quarterback signed a new contract that made him, by average annual salary, the highest-paid player in the NFL. Jalen Hurts of the Eagles went first, followed by Lamar Jackson of the Ravens, Justin Herbert of the Chargers and, finally, Joe Burrow of the Bengals. He inked a five-year contract extension worth up to $275 million ($219.01 million guaranteed) and currently holds the title.

For now.

The nature of these things is fleeting, and Burrow knows well that he won't be the league's highest-paid player for long. There is always another QB deal around the corner, and the next guy is always looking to top the last guy.

So we took a look at a handful of quarterbacks who, for one reason or another, could be in line for big-money extensions in the next calendar year. Some of these players will have a case to top Burrow. Some, obviously, will not. But all of these QB contract situations on the horizon could have interesting, market-affecting outcomes. So let's run through the biggest ones (in no particular order) and see where they stand.

