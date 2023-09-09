CINCINNATI -- The ink is dried on the biggest contract in Bengals history. And the main principal played a key role in getting the deal finished.

Quarterback Joe Burrow officially signed his five-year contract extension Saturday. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the deal is worth up to $275 million, with $219.01 million guaranteed. Along with his agent, Brian Ayrault, and the Cincinnati front office group spearheaded by executive vice president Katie Blackburn, Burrow was part of the discussions in an effort to make sure Cincinnati could sign and retain key players in future years.

"That was important to me, and that was part of the reason I was involved," Burrow said. "To make sure that that would happen."

During Cincinnati's ascent from divisional doormat to Super Bowl contender, the Bengals have benefited from having Burrow on a rookie deal. That allowed Cincinnati to spend heavily on other positions, with the bulk going to the defensive line. In 2022, the Bengals ranked fifth in total spending at the defensive end and defensive tackle positions, according to Roster Management System.

The Bengals will also have to pay some other young stars who have been on team-friendly, rookie deals. Linebacker Logan Wilson was the first in the 2020 draft class to sign an extension. He agreed to a four-year deal worth up to $37.25 million.

Wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, Burrow's top two targets, are also in contention for lucrative deals. Chase indicated earlier in the week that he wants to be paid top dollar when he is extension-eligible in 2024. Higgins is also seeking a long-term deal. However, that currently seems unlikely, a source with knowledge of the situation told ESPN.

Burrow declined to get into how the contract was structured.

"We got a lot," Burrow said. "We got what we wanted. They got what they wanted. I'm going to be here for a long time. That's the most important thing."

Cincinnati's ownership group was not present at the news conference. In a statement, Blackburn said the deal continues the team's efforts toward investing in the future and talented players.

"Joe has come in and immediately established himself as a winner and a leader, and the team is excited to continue building a strong program under coach [Zac] Taylor," Blackburn said in the statement.

Burrow said he was involved in the process the entire time to ensure everything went along smoothly. The fourth-year quarterback out of LSU said the past couple of weeks gave him confidence the deal would get done before Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, which was a priority for him. Burrow also added he had faith in Blackburn, the daughter of team president Mike Brown, and the rest of the ownership group throughout the process.

During his news conference after the deal, Burrow was reflective. He wore a shirt from his playing days at Athens High School in southeast Ohio. He said he wanted to come back and play professionally in Ohio after "unfinished business" at Ohio State, where he didn't win the starting job before transferring to LSU.

But when the deal was finalized, he enjoyed the moment for only so long before getting ready for the season opener.

"You take a deep breath, celebrate for about five minutes, and then you continue about your weekly process," Burrow said. "It's game week, so you got to get ready to play."