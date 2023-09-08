CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals have agreed to terms on one massive deal. Another contract for a top playmaker seems like anything but certain.

On Friday, wide receiver Tee Higgins talked about the likelihood of getting a contract extension on his rookie deal that expires at the end of this season. A source with knowledge of the situation told ESPN that a long-term deal -- at any point this season -- appears unlikely for Higgins.

When asked if he expected negotiations to ramp up before Sunday's Week 1 game against the Cleveland Browns, Higgins said he didn't know.

"I have no clue," Higgins said. "My job is to come in every day and do what I do best -- work and catch the ball from No. 9 (quarterback Joe Burrow)."

The comments came one day after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Bengals and Burrow had agreed to a five-year extension worth up to $275 million, with $219.1 million of that amount guaranteed. Burrow, who has dealt with a strained right calf since late July, will play at Cleveland, coach Zac Taylor said Friday.

Earlier in the year, Cincinnati picked up Burrow's fifth-year option, which means the new years on the contract wouldn't begin until 2025. Those team options are available only to players who are first-round draft picks. Burrow was taken first overall in 2020. Higgins was taken at the top of the second round in 2020.

There hasn't appeared to be much movement in recent weeks, if any, on a potential extension on Higgins' rookie deal, a source told ESPN. The fourth-year player out of Clemson is set to count just $4 million against the salary cap in 2023.

The lack of a deal is in contrast to comments Cincinnati director of player personnel Duke Tobin said at the NFL scouting combine. Amid speculation that the Bengals might not be able to afford new deals for Burrow, Higgins and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, a two-time Pro Bowler who is eligible for a new contract next offseason, Tobin was adamant that Higgins wasn't on the trading block this offseason.

"If they want a receiver, go find your own," Tobin said on Feb. 28. "In my opinion, Tee Higgins is a good piece for the Cincinnati Bengals. The trade stuff is a little ridiculous right now."

Tobin also added that Higgins was a "valued member" in the mind of those around the Bengals' franchise.

In three seasons, Higgins has totaled 215 catches for 3,028 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns. Higgins' yardage total ranks 15th among all players since the start of the 2020 season, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

He also caught both of the team's offensive touchdowns in the Super Bowl LVI loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Feb. 2022. Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd, the longest-tenured player on the roster, lamented the lack of a new deal for his fellow starter.

"He got the short end of the stick," Boyd said. "But he's worth a lot. They have to come to some type of agreement. I hope they get something done within these next couple of weeks. Because Tee's a guy that's going to go out there and dominate each and every game. When his number is called, he always delivers."

However, that deal appears unlikely as the Bengals prepare for their season opener. Higgins was asked about potentially not suiting up amid the lack of a new deal.

"If I didn't play, I could see why I wouldn't," Higgins said. "But me as a competitor, I want to play the game and also set myself up for the future."