Patriots VP explains Will Campbell's playoff struggles

INDIANAPOLIS -- The trickle-down effect of rookie left tackle Will Campbell's torn right MCL on Nov. 23, and the impact it had on his performance in the playoffs and Super Bowl LIX, is one notable factor in the New England Patriots being steadfast in their belief Campbell is the best option to protect quarterback Drake Maye's blindside.

"When he came back from that injury, I personally didn't see the same level of lower body strength that you saw before the injury. I think the film would attest to that," Executive Vice President of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf said Tuesday at the NFL combine. "He probably had three of his four worst games in the playoffs. Before that, I thought Will played really well all year."

Sources close to Campbell say he isn't expected to require surgery for the knee -- it is more a matter of building strength back up -- and is in position to be a full participant in the team's voluntary offseason program that begins in mid-April.

Campbell notably struggled in the team's 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LIX, as the entire offensive line was overwhelmed at times. Head coach Mike Vrabel previously said the Patriots are sticking with Campbell at left tackle.

In the aftermath of the Super Bowl, the 22-year-old Campbell said the MCL injury sustained late in the third quarter of a 26-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals wasn't an excuse for his performance upon his return from a four-game stint on injured reserve. He had started all 12 games up to that point.

"It obviously wasn't 100%. When you tear a ligament in your knee, it's not going to be like it was before. But I was healthy enough to go. I'm not going to say it held me back," he said two days after the Super Bowl.

On Tuesday, Wolf added: "I know everyone talks about the arm length, but he has a set of skills that enable him to play with that arm length. He's really quick out of his stance. He's technically sound. He's adding more and more different pass sets to his tool bag that he can use to combat different rushes. And again, he's 22 years old and we expect some improvement out of him as well."

With Campbell and left guard Jared Wilson, the Patriots became the first team to start two rookies on the offensive line in a Super Bowl game. Wilson, who started 13 regular-season and four playoff games at left guard, could potentially move to center -- his position at University of Georgia.

"I think there's openness to everything with him," Wolf said Tuesday. "He had never played guard before. He had good moments and bad moments but he certainly has the physical ability to play there. He also has the intelligence and the vocal ability to play center, so I think those are conversations we're still having."