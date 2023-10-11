        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          NFL Week 6 latest buzz, upset predictions and fantasy tips

          • Jeremy Fowler
            Close
            Jeremy Fowler
            senior NFL national reporter
            • ESPN staff writer
            • Previously a college football reporter for CBSSports.com
            • University of Florida graduate
            Follow on Twitter
          • Dan Graziano
            Close
            Dan Graziano
            senior NFL national reporter
              Dan Graziano is a senior NFL national reporter for ESPN, covering the entire league and breaking news. Dan also contributes to Get Up, NFL Live, SportsCenter, ESPN Radio, Sunday NFL Countdown and Fantasy Football Now. He is a New Jersey native who joined ESPN in 2011, and he is also the author of two published novels. You can follow Dan on Twitter via @DanGrazianoESPN.
            Follow on Twitter
          Oct 11, 2023, 11:00 AM

          Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season is here, and league insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano are breaking down the biggest questions, latest news and notable buzz of the week. Plus, they picked out which teams are on upset watch and which players should -- or shouldn't -- be in your fantasy football lineups.

          What's going on with the Patriots' and Giants' lackluster offenses? Could we see any quarterbacks get traded before the Oct. 31 deadline? And what does Jonathan Taylor's extension mean for running back contracts going forward? It's all here, as Dan and Jeremy answer big questions and empty their notebooks with everything they've heard heading into Week 6.

          Jump to a topic:
          Pats' offense | Giants' offense
          QB trades | Taylor contract
          Upset picks | Fantasy tips | Latest buzz

          What are you hearing on the rough offensive start for the Patriots?