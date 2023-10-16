Open Extended Reactions

It's Week 6 in the 2023 NFL season, so some reactions are clearly not overreactions anymore.

For example, it's pretty clear to the rest of the world that the Falcons are throwing away a season if they're really going to stay committed to Desmond Ridder at quarterback. They outgained the Commanders 402 yards to 193, picked up 25 first downs to Washington's 13 and lost 24-16 -- at home. How did they do that? Well, their quarterback threw three interceptions.

It's also obviously no overreaction to say the Dolphins' offense is capable of setting records. Tyreek Hill is on pace for 2,213 receiving yards, 249 more than the record. I have no reason to believe any team is about to slow down Hill, Tua Tagovailoa or Mike McDaniel's merry-go-round anytime soon.

The Jaguars got their offense figured out last week in London and now look like the team we all expected. The Broncos might have to travel abroad at some point, because the solutions for their mess don't seem to be anywhere in these United States. Oh, and it's no overreaction to say the Buccaneers should be wearing the "Creamsicle" uniforms they wore Sunday every single game for the rest of time. Those are absolutely sensational.

A lot of that is simple, but Week 6 did bring us some surprises and some eye-openers -- still plenty of fodder for our overreactions column, where we judge a few potential takeaways from the weekend's games.

Jump to:

Jim Schwartz was the year's top add?

DeMeco Ryans as Coach of the Year?

Bengals going on a run?

Best Lions team of your lifetime?

Jets can still go the playoffs?

Jim Schwartz was the best acquisition any team made all offseason