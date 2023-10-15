Open Extended Reactions

One of the most popular throwback jerseys is returning for Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will wear their "Creamsicle" uniforms against the Detroit Lions, bringing back a fan favorite. The Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Buffalo Bills will sport their color rush threads, while the Cleveland Browns go all-white against the San Francisco 49ers.

Here are the Week 6 uniforms for all of the NFL teams, excluding "Thursday Night Football" between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos and the teams on bye:

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Battle in the West. ☀️

Helmet: Red

Jersey: Black

Pants: White

Helmet: Black

Jersey: White

Pants: Black

Buffalo Bills

Helmet: White

Jersey: Red

Pants: Red

Helmet: Gray

Jersey: Blue

Pants: Black

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: Navy

Pants: White

Helmet: Orange

Jersey: Black

Pants: White

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Gray

Jersey: White

Pants: Gray

Jersey combo for Tampa Bay

Helmet: Blue

Jersey: Blue

Pants: White

Breaking out the blues 🔵⚪️

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: Blue

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Teal

Pants: White

Helmet: Gray

Jersey: Black

Pants: Gray

Helmet: Blue/gold

Jersey: Blue

Pants: Yellow

The main event starts in 24 hours. 🥊

Helmet: White

Jersey: Powder Blue

Pants: White

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Purple

Jersey: White

Pants: Purple

Helmet: Gray

Jersey: White

Pants: Navy

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: White

Pants: Black

Sticking with the white jersey & black pants combo for Sunday.

Helmet: Blue

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Color Rush for SNF

Helmet: Green

Jersey: Green

Pants: White

Helmet: Green

Jersey: White

Pants: Black

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: Red

Pants: Gold

Rockin the red jerseys this Sunday in Cleveland.
#FTTB x #SFvsCLE

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: White

Pants: Navy

Goin' white on navy for Week 6.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Helmet: White

Jersey: Orange

Pants: White

Witness the action of classic Bucco Bruce 🧡



Tampa Bay's favorite Creamsicle uniform returns this Sunday! pic.twitter.com/x7fYDLRCZT — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 11, 2023

Helmet: Dark blue

Jersey: Dark Blue

Pants: Dark Blue

🚨Wardrobe check:🚨 The #Titans will be decked out in all navy blue - jerseys, britches and socks - in Sunday's game vs the @Ravens in London. 👖 #BritchesReport

Washington Commanders

Helmet: Red

Jersey: White

Pants: Red