        <
        >

          NFL Week 6 uniforms: Buccaneers' 'Creamsicle' throwbacks return

          The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will wear their throwback 'creamsicle' uniforms this weekend. Tampa Bay Buccaneers / X
          • Anthony Gharib, ESPNOct 15, 2023, 01:09 PM

          One of the most popular throwback jerseys is returning for Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

          The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will wear their "Creamsicle" uniforms against the Detroit Lions, bringing back a fan favorite. The Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Buffalo Bills will sport their color rush threads, while the Cleveland Browns go all-white against the San Francisco 49ers.

          Here are the Week 6 uniforms for all of the NFL teams, excluding "Thursday Night Football" between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos and the teams on bye:

          Arizona Cardinals

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Atlanta Falcons

          Helmet: Red

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: White

          Baltimore Ravens

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Black

          Buffalo Bills

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: Red

          Pants: Red

          Carolina Panthers

          Helmet: Gray

          Jersey: Blue

          Pants: Black

          Chicago Bears

          Helmet: Navy

          Jersey: Navy

          Pants: White

          Cincinnati Bengals

          Helmet: Orange

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: White

          Cleveland Browns

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Dallas Cowboys

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Detroit Lions

          Helmet: Gray

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Gray

          Houston Texans

          Helmet: Blue

          Jersey: Blue

          Pants: White

          Indianapolis Colts

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Blue

          Jacksonville Jaguars

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Teal

          Pants: White

          Las Vegas Raiders

          Helmet: Gray

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: Gray

          Los Angeles Rams

          Helmet: Blue/gold

          Jersey: Blue

          Pants: Yellow

          Los Angeles Chargers

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: Powder Blue

          Pants: White

          Miami Dolphins

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Minnesota Vikings

          Helmet: Purple

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Purple

          New England Patriots

          Helmet: Gray

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Navy

          New Orleans Saints

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Black

          New York Giants

          Helmet: Blue

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          New York Jets

          Helmet: Green

          Jersey: Green

          Pants: White

          Philadelphia Eagles

          Helmet: Green

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Black

          San Francisco 49ers

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: Red

          Pants: Gold

          Seattle Seahawks

          Helmet: Navy

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Navy

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: Orange

          Pants: White

          Tennessee Titans

          Helmet: Dark blue

          Jersey: Dark Blue

          Pants: Dark Blue

          Washington Commanders

          Helmet: Red

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Red