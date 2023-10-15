One of the most popular throwback jerseys is returning for Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will wear their "Creamsicle" uniforms against the Detroit Lions, bringing back a fan favorite. The Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Buffalo Bills will sport their color rush threads, while the Cleveland Browns go all-white against the San Francisco 49ers.
Here are the Week 6 uniforms for all of the NFL teams, excluding "Thursday Night Football" between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos and the teams on bye:
Arizona Cardinals
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Battle in the West. ☀️ pic.twitter.com/BQh1RJUK2l— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 11, 2023
Atlanta Falcons
Helmet: Red
Jersey: Black
Pants: White
Gameday threads 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1otED7RY3z— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 13, 2023
Baltimore Ravens
Helmet: Black
Jersey: White
Pants: Black
London fit @Invisalign | @Patrickqueen_ pic.twitter.com/ZalXbZmg9P— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 12, 2023
Buffalo Bills
Helmet: White
Jersey: Red
Pants: Red
🚨 𝗖𝗢𝗟𝗢𝗥 𝗥𝗨𝗦𝗛 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗦𝗡𝗙!! 🚨#NYGvsBUF | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/n1dWfPi36h— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 11, 2023
Carolina Panthers
Helmet: Gray
Jersey: Blue
Pants: Black
Chicago Bears
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: Navy
Pants: White
Cincinnati Bengals
Helmet: Orange
Jersey: Black
Pants: White
The work from home fit.— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 11, 2023
Cleveland Browns
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: White
shinin' bright in all white ✨@DUDEwipes | #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/CxmQcDZuhf— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 13, 2023
Dallas Cowboys
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Detroit Lions
Helmet: Gray
Jersey: White
Pants: Gray
Jersey combo for Tampa Bay pic.twitter.com/rESh0pEzjf— Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 15, 2023
Houston Texans
Helmet: Blue
Jersey: Blue
Pants: White
Breaking out the blues 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/rdauUO0Ijc— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 11, 2023
Indianapolis Colts
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: Blue
Jacksonville Jaguars
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Teal
Pants: White
A classic look for a classic matchup.@PPG | #INDvsJAX pic.twitter.com/dq8ZhqIYyl— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 11, 2023
Las Vegas Raiders
Helmet: Gray
Jersey: Black
Pants: Gray
Los Angeles Rams
Helmet: Blue/gold
Jersey: Blue
Pants: Yellow
The main event starts in 24 hours. 🥊 pic.twitter.com/H0lvYU5LSC— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 14, 2023
Los Angeles Chargers
Helmet: White
Jersey: Powder Blue
Pants: White
Miami Dolphins
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Icy whites for #CARvsMIA 🧊 pic.twitter.com/MmNFTG5Trt— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 14, 2023
Minnesota Vikings
Helmet: Purple
Jersey: White
Pants: Purple
New England Patriots
Helmet: Gray
Jersey: White
Pants: Navy
New Orleans Saints
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: White
Pants: Black
Sticking with the white jersey & black pants combo for Sunday.@EAMaddenNFL ➡️ https://t.co/4YyqGGPHfR pic.twitter.com/k14DzDDFCO— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 13, 2023
New York Giants
Helmet: Blue
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Color Rush for SNF pic.twitter.com/83U9waSH85— New York Giants (@Giants) October 11, 2023
New York Jets
Helmet: Green
Jersey: Green
Pants: White
Going Green on White for #PHIvsNYJ pic.twitter.com/RY9bZanzom— Woody Johnson (@woodyjohnson4) October 13, 2023
Philadelphia Eagles
Helmet: Green
Jersey: White
Pants: Black
A little change up@UnibetUS | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/FOjQQ1BuuU— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 14, 2023
San Francisco 49ers
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: Red
Pants: Gold
Rockin the red jerseys this Sunday in Cleveland.#FTTB x #SFvsCLE pic.twitter.com/dxenmnE9Z0— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 13, 2023
Seattle Seahawks
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: White
Pants: Navy
Goin' white on navy for Week 6. pic.twitter.com/VzTwG8gAg6— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 11, 2023
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Helmet: White
Jersey: Orange
Pants: White
Witness the action of classic Bucco Bruce 🧡— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 11, 2023
Tampa Bay's favorite Creamsicle uniform returns this Sunday! pic.twitter.com/x7fYDLRCZT
Tennessee Titans
Helmet: Dark blue
Jersey: Dark Blue
Pants: Dark Blue
🚨Wardrobe check:🚨 The #Titans will be decked out in all navy blue - jerseys, britches and socks - in Sunday's game vs the @Ravens in London. 👖 #BritchesReport pic.twitter.com/WvuMK1oR7r— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) October 11, 2023
Helmet: Red
Jersey: White
Pants: Red