Football is coming, folks. We're inside two weeks away from the start of NFL training camps, roughly two months away from Week 1 and more than ready to find out which offseason signings, trades, draft picks, hirings and contract disputes will have the greatest impact on the 2024 NFL season.

In other words, we will soon have real live NFL action to which we can overreact. In the meantime, the offseason has given us more than enough overreaction fodder. So with camps coming up soon, we thought we'd take a look back and a look ahead to what it all might end up meaning. Let's judge some of the biggest potential takeaways from the past five months and see which are legit.

Dak Prescott will sign with a different team next spring