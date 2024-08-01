Open Extended Reactions

Every NFL coaching staff spends the offseason trying to find a schematic edge -- or correcting for opponents' edges from the prior season. Coordinators can learn a lot from looking at league-wide trends and what has worked for the best teams.

With that in mind, we tried to identify a few NFL trends from 2023 -- both offensive and defensive -- and spin them forward to 2024. Ultimately, we predicted five areas where we could see a spike this season and tried to explain why they might make a big impact on the field. I leaned on what I see on tape, what I've heard from coaches around the NFL and what scheme-centric numbers tell us. Let's start with something I'm seeing in defensive coverages and one particular team that has benefited.

An increase in press coverage to limit quick-game passing