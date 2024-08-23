Open Extended Reactions

Round 1 (No. 1): Caleb Williams, QB. There are moments when Williams makes throws look effortless, like the 45-yard off-platform dart he launched to Rome Odunze against Cincinnati. There are also times when Williams shows he's still a rookie processing how to dissect coverages he's seeing for the first time. Beyond the splashy plays, the ability to navigate pressure and pull off things that can't be taught, what has impressed coaches and teammates most is seeing Williams find the answers to what's stumping him in real time. "In terms of what I learned from him is what I've said all along: He always rises to the challenge," Bears coach Matt Eberflus said.