        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          Tennessee Titans final 2024 projected roster

          The Tennessee Titans bolstered their roster this offseason and hope to improve upon their 7-10 record from last season. Casey Gower/USA TODAY Sports
          • Turron Davenport, ESPNAug 25, 2024, 09:08 PM
            Close
              Turron Davenport covers the Tennessee Titans for ESPN. Turron is a former collegiate football player at Cheyney University and is a native of Philadelphia, and he has authored/co-authored four books. You can catch Turron on ESPN Radio on his show "Talking with TD" and you can follow him on Twitter: @TDavenport_NFL.
            Follow on X

          NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans open the 2024 NFL regular season on the road against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 8 at Soldier Field.

          After investing $318 million in the team this offseason, the expectations will be for Tennessee to improve on its 7-10 record last season. Titans general manager Ran Carthon added the No. 1 free agents at center and wide receiver in Lloyd Cushenberry and Calvin Ridley, respectively.

          Other big additions include starting cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie and L'Jarius Sneed (whom the Titans acquired via a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs). The big spending, along with what appears to be a strong draft class, created some tough decisions for Carthon and first-year coach Brian Callahan.

          The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET Tuesday. Here is the 53-man roster projection:

          QUARTERBACKS (3): Will Levis, Mason Rudolph, Malik Willis