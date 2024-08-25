Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans open the 2024 NFL regular season on the road against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 8 at Soldier Field.

After investing $318 million in the team this offseason, the expectations will be for Tennessee to improve on its 7-10 record last season. Titans general manager Ran Carthon added the No. 1 free agents at center and wide receiver in Lloyd Cushenberry and Calvin Ridley, respectively.

Other big additions include starting cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie and L'Jarius Sneed (whom the Titans acquired via a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs). The big spending, along with what appears to be a strong draft class, created some tough decisions for Carthon and first-year coach Brian Callahan.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET Tuesday. Here is the 53-man roster projection:

QUARTERBACKS (3): Will Levis, Mason Rudolph, Malik Willis