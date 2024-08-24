Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers open the 2024 NFL regular season against the Washington Commanders on Sept. 8.

Like last year, this year bodes very well for the contributions of the draft class, with all seven picks making the 53-man roster, in addition to undrafted free agent wide receiver Kameron Johnson out of Division II Barton College.

You'll see some names that might surprise you in here too, with tight end Ko Kieft -- the Bucs' 2022 sixth-round draft pick -- not making the cut. Veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard and running back Chase Edmonds are also missing because of injuries that forced them to miss significant time during camp. The roster will be cut to 53 players before the 4 p.m. ET deadline Tuesday.

Here is a projection for the Bucs:

QUARTERBACKS (3): Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask, John Wolford