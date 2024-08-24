Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers open the 2024 NFL regular season at the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 8 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

With back-to-back strong draft classes, the Steelers are in the midst of a youth movement, and this year's roster reflects that. The average age of this offensive line projection is 24.7 years and all but three linemen are 25 or younger, including three of five starting linemen.

One of the more veteran groups is the wide receiver room with players like Van Jefferson, Scotty Miller and George Pickens, but barring a splash trade, the position still lacks depth.

And perhaps the most difficult decisions will come in the defensive line group with several players, including DeMarvin Leal, Montravius Adams, Logan Lee and Isaiahh Loudermilk, vying for the final roster spots.

With the Cameron Sutton suspension looming and linebacker Cole Holcomb likely to start the season on PUP, at least two roster spots will open up after the initial 53-man roster cut-down, potentially opening the door for players such as receiver Dez Fitzpatrick, tackle Dylan Cook or an additional defensive back.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Steelers:

QUARTERBACK (3): Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Kyle Allen.