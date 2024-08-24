Open Extended Reactions

DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions open the 2024 NFL regular season against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 8 at Ford Field.

With veteran quarterback Jared Goff as the clear-cut starter, the backup spot between Hendon Hooker and Nate Sudfeld has been a compelling battle during training camp and preseason. Entering the preseason finale, Lions coach Dan Campbell said there were "five or six, give or take" spots still up for grabs on the 53-man roster, notably on the defensive line.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Lions:

QUARTERBACKS (3): Jared Goff, Hendon Hooker, Nate Sudfeld