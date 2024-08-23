Open Extended Reactions

The Chicago Bears open the 2024 regular season against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 8 at Soldier Field.

After 43 snaps in two preseason games, the Bears front office and coaching staff decided they had seen enough from quarterback Caleb Williams. The No. 1 overall pick demonstrated daily growth in just over a month of training camp practices and an ability to raise the bar offensively in Chicago.

"His willingness to learn is second to none," coach Matt Eberflus said. "He just wants to grab the information, learn and get better. When he does have adversity, he rises to the challenge and that's what you want from your quarterback."

Though Williams is the headliner in Chicago, the influx of talent brought in within the past 18 months has created more competition in training camp than this team has had the past two offseasons. The Bears used their fourth preseason game, against Kansas City, to address the back end of the roster and decide on the depth players who will earn the final few spots.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Bears.

QUARTERBACKS (2): Caleb Williams, Tyson Bagent