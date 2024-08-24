Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers open the 2024 NFL regular season at the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 8 at Caesars Superdome.

New general manager Dan Morgan and first-year coach Dave Canales have shied away from expectations for a team coming off six straight losing seasons with second-year starting quarterback in Bryce Young, who had a dismal rookie season, and an overall lack of depth.

The Panthers might play much of the first quarter of the 2024 season without key contributors such as rookie running back Jonathon Brooks (knee), outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum (quadriceps) and cornerback Dane Jackson (hamstring) out with injuries.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Panthers:

QUARTERBACKS (2): Bryce Young, Andy Dalton