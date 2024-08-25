Open Extended Reactions

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos open the 2024 regular season Sept. 8 against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Rookie quarterback Bo Nix will be behind center when the Broncos' offense lines up against the Seahawks. And all kinds of history will line up with him. Nix will be the first rookie quarterback to start in Sean Payton's 18-year tenure as an NFL head coach. Nix will also be the first Broncos rookie quarterback to start a season opener since a 23-year-old named John Elway did in 1983.

And Nix, who was the 12th overall pick of this past April's draft, will be the 13th different quarterback -- the 14th different player overall -- to start a game since the Broncos won Super Bowl 50 to close out the 2015 season.

How the rest of what Payton has called "a real young team" looks around Nix will soon come into shape. The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Broncos: