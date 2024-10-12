Open Extended Reactions

We're headed into Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season, and we're sure you are fully prepared for the loaded slate. But just in case you need some last-minute intel, our NFL analysts have you covered at the eleventh hour.

First, analytics writer Seth Walder breaks down five stat trends that could be pivotal this weekend. Fantasy football writer Eric Moody runs through five players who are rostered in fewer than 50% of ESPN fantasy football leagues as of Saturday who could be picked up and started in a jam this weekend. That's followed by NFL analyst Matt Bowen pointing to five potential surprises that could happen and NFL analyst Ben Solak picking out one team on upset watch. Finally, insider Jeremy Fowler gives the latest buzz, rumors and news you might have missed.

Jump to a topic:

Stat trends | Fantasy sleepers

Potential surprises | Upset watch

Latest buzz

Walder: Five key stat trends that could determine Week 6 winners

Can the Jets' new regime help Garrett Wilson with a different scheme?