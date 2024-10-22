Open Extended Reactions

What a Week 7 in the NFL! Jared Goff looked like he was about to post another perfect game, Lamar Jackson was exactly 0.2 points off a perfect passer rating, and Jayden Daniels hung 40 points on the Panthers. Wait, I'm sorry. I'm told that was Marcus Mariota?

Every Tuesday, I'll spin the previous week of NFL football forward, looking at what the biggest storylines mean and what comes next. We'll take a first look at the consequences of "Monday Night Football," break down a major trend or two, and highlight some key individual players and plays. There will be film. There will be stats (a whole section of them). And there will be fun. Let's jump in.

Jump to a section:

The Big Thing: MVP Lamar

New kids on the block: Potential trade targets

Mailbag: Answering questions from ... you

Second Take: Purdy has a weakness

Next Ben Stats: Wild Week 7 stats

The Big Thing: Lamar is again the most valuable

Every week, this column will kick off with one wide look at a key game, player or trend from the previous slate of NFL action. What does it mean for the rest of the season?