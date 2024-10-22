        <
        >
          NFL Week 7 spin: Lamar Jackson is MVP, Brock Purdy's flaw

          • Ben Solak, ESPNOct 22, 2024, 11:30 AM
              Ben Solak joined ESPN in 2024 as a national NFL analyst. He previously covered the NFL at The Ringer, Bleeding Green Nation and The Draft Network.

          What a Week 7 in the NFL! Jared Goff looked like he was about to post another perfect game, Lamar Jackson was exactly 0.2 points off a perfect passer rating, and Jayden Daniels hung 40 points on the Panthers. Wait, I'm sorry. I'm told that was Marcus Mariota?

          Every Tuesday, I'll spin the previous week of NFL football forward, looking at what the biggest storylines mean and what comes next. We'll take a first look at the consequences of "Monday Night Football," break down a major trend or two, and highlight some key individual players and plays. There will be film. There will be stats (a whole section of them). And there will be fun. Let's jump in.

          Jump to a section:
          The Big Thing: MVP Lamar
          New kids on the block: Potential trade targets
          Mailbag: Answering questions from ... you
          Second Take: Purdy has a weakness
          Next Ben Stats: Wild Week 7 stats

          The Big Thing: Lamar is again the most valuable

          Every week, this column will kick off with one wide look at a key game, player or trend from the previous slate of NFL action. What does it mean for the rest of the season?