I'm not entirely sure what was going on in Detroit on Sunday afternoon, but it sure seemed like Lions coach Dan Campbell was overreacting to something. Maybe the Lions were mad about almost losing to the Texans last week. Maybe they didn't like that a week had gone by without anyone talking up Jared Goff for MVP. But whatever it was, the Lions absolutely poured it on against the Jaguars, continuing to throw the ball in the second half even once they were ahead by four (and then five) touchdowns.

When the smoke cleared and the final whistle mercifully blew, the Lions had beaten the Jags 52-6 to improve to 9-1 for the season. It's the second time in four games that the Lions have scored 52 points, and it improved their league-best point differential to plus-159, which means they're outscoring their opponents by an average of 15.9 points per game. (The second-best point differential in the league is Buffalo's plus-106.)

So now talk of Goff for MVP can start up again, especially after Lamar Jackson lost to the Steelers, and that three-day run of "Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?" was fun while it lasted. And it's also probably only fair that we start Week 11 overreactions -- where we judge a few potential takeaways as legitimate or irrational -- with the most basic one we can think up.

Jump to:

Lions will win the Super Bowl?

Colts shouldn't have benched Richardson?

Dolphins can still make the playoffs?

Nix in the OROY running?

Stafford's play is going under the radar?

The Lions are going to win the Super Bowl