We are heading into Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season, and league insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano are here to break down the biggest questions, latest news and notable buzz heading into the slate of games. They've been making calls around the league all week long to get the newest information. Plus, they pick out which players should -- or shouldn't -- be in your fantasy football lineups.

We start with the Giants, who benched Daniel Jones this week. What's next for that organization, and what does the move mean for its coaching staff? And what about the Jets, who just fired general manager Joe Douglas? Who are some of the top candidates around the league to become GMs, and where do the Jets go from here?

Elsewhere, which midtier teams could make some playoff noise? What are some of the biggest looming offseason decisions on deck? It's all here, as our insiders answer big questions and empty their reporting notebooks with everything they've heard heading into Week 12.

Jump to a section:

Giants' next moves | Top GM candidates

Playoff sleepers | Offseason decisions

Fantasy tips | Latest intel and notes

What are you hearing on the Giants' next moves after benching Daniel Jones?