Free agent tight end Foster Moreau, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma earlier this year, has agreed to a three-year, $12 million contract with the New Orleans Saints, his agent told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Wednesday.

Agent Joe Linta told Fowler that Moreau's contract includes $8 million guaranteed and $3 million in incentives.

Moreau was diagnosed following a physical conducted by the Saints' medical staff in March. Moreau visited with the Saints in New Orleans and also visited the Cincinnati Bengals as part of the free agency process.

Moreau since has had positive results after treatment and plans to play this season.

Hodgkin lymphoma, formerly known as Hodgkin's disease, is a form of cancer that begins in the white blood cells and affects the lymphatic system, part of the body's immune system. It is the less common of two general types of lymphoma, with the more common category being non-Hodgkin.

Moreau, a New Orleans native who played football at LSU from 2015 to '19, was a fourth-round pick of the Raiders in 2019. He caught 91 passes for 1,107 yards and 12 touchdowns during his four seasons in Oakland and Las Vegas.

The Saints have been in need of a veteran tight end after trading Adam Trautman to the Denver Broncos during the 2023 NFL draft. Trautman told ESPN that he requested a trade in February and the Saints brought in some veteran tight ends to visit with in free agency, including Moreau.

