NFL tight end Foster Moreau has been diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma and is stepping away from football while he undergoes treatment, the 25-year-old announced Wednesday.

The free agent was diagnosed following a physical conducted by the New Orleans Saints' medical staff. Moreau visited with the Saints in New Orleans and also visited the Cincinnati Bengals last week as part of the free agency process.

"Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this Free Agency period has been life changing for me," Moreau wrote on Twitter. "During a routine physical conducted by the Saint's medical team down in New Orleans, I've come to learn that I have Hodgkin's Lymphoma and will be stepping away from football at this time to fight a new opponent: Cancer. I'm grateful for the support and thankful for the people who have stood firm with me. There hasn't been a single step I've taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me and I will continue to seek their guidance."

He added: "That being said, I'll go kick this thing's ass and get back to doing what I love! AMDG!"

Foster Moreau was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma following a free agency physical conducted by the Saints' medical staff. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Dr. John Amoss, the Saints' longtime team physician, helped make the diagnosis. Amoss also discovered that former Philadelphia Eagles long snapper Jon Dorenbos had an aortic aneurysm in 2017. Dorenbos was diagnosed after undergoing a physical by the Saints' medical team as part of a proposed trade to send him to New Orleans. He had surgery a few weeks later and retired from the NFL.

Hodgkin lymphoma, formerly known as Hodgkin's disease, is a form of cancer that begins in the white blood cells and affects the lymphatic system, part of the body's immune system. It is the less common of two general types of lymphoma, with the more common category being non-Hodgkin.

Moreau, a New Orleans native who played football at LSU from 2015 to '19, was a fourth-round pick of the Raiders in 2019. He caught 91 passes for 1,107 yards and 12 touchdowns during his four seasons in Oakland and Las Vegas.

After Moreau's announcement, his former teammates, including new Saints quarterback Derek Carr, reached out in support.

"Love you and we are here for you ... praying for you brother!" Carr wrote on Twitter.