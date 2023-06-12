Tom Brady and other Patriots legends help reveal New England's schedule for the 2023 season. (3:38)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Starting defensive tackle Lawrence Guy did not report to the New England Patriots on Monday for the initial portion of mandatory minicamp, according to a source.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Guy enters his 13th season in the NFL and this would be his seventh in New England, where he was voted to the 2010s All-Decade Team. He was named a captain in 2020 and won the franchise's prestigious Ron Burton Community Service Award in 2021.

In March 2021, after testing the market as an unrestricted free agent, Guy signed a four-year contract to return to the Patriots. The deal had a base value of $11.5 million, with a maximum value of $24 million.

Guy, who has since changed agents, is believed to be looking for an adjustment to the contract after what sources had previously described as a challenging negotiation.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Monday morning that he didn't think every player on the team reported for the initial portion of mandatory minicamp but did not address Guy's status specifically. When asked if there were any excused absences at this point, he said the team was "working through a couple things."

Players who don't report for the official start of mandatory minicamp can be fined. The penalty would be $16,459 for the first official practice day, $32,920 for the second practice day and $49,374 for the third practice day.

Last season, Guy played 44.5% of the defensive snaps and totaled 46 tackles and two sacks. He would most often play on early downs and then come off the field in obvious passing situations.

Guy is scheduled to earn a base salary of $2 million this season, with per-game roster bonuses of $58,800. He can earn an additional $3.5 million in incentives. There is no guaranteed money remaining on the four-year contract he signed in 2021.