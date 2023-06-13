Bill Barnwell breaks down why he sees the Jets finishing in last place in the AFC East. (2:06)

Free agent safety Adrian Amos is signing a one-year deal worth up to $4 million with the New York Jets, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Tuesday.

Amos becomes the latest former Packers player to join Aaron Rodgers in New York, following receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb and offensive lineman Billy Turner.

With the Jets, he'll join a safety depth chart that is topped by Jordan Whitehead and Chuck Clark, who was acquired in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens this offseason.

Amos, 30, was the model of consistency and reliability for the Packers since he signed a four-year, $36 million contract as a free agent in 2019.

He started every game over the past four seasons and finished in the top three in tackles on the Packers in each of those years.

He's one of only four defensive players in the NFL to start all 82 regular-season games over the past five years, joining Kevin Byard, Leonard Floyd and Devin McCourty.

Last season, he finished second on the Packers with 102 tackles. Amos' 148 solo tackles over the last two seasons rank third in the NFL among defensive backs behind Harrison Smith (149) and Jalen Thompson (158).

He played his first four seasons for the Chicago Bears, who picked him in the fifth round of the 2015 draft.

He's never been a big takeaways player, but seven of his 10 career interceptions came during his four seasons in Green Bay.

ESPN's Rob Demovsky contributed to this report.