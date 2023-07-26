The New York Giants and Andrew Thomas have agreed on a five-year, $117.5 million contract extension, the star left tackle's agent told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal includes $67 million fully guaranteed at signing, a record for an offensive lineman. The Giants announced Wednesday that Thomas signed an extension but did not disclose terms.

Thomas, 25, emerged as one of the NFL's best left tackles last season, earning second-team All-Pro honors while anchoring an offensive line that helped the Giants finish with the league's fourth-best rushing offense.

The No. 4 overall selection in the 2020 draft, Thomas has appeared in 45 games, including 44 starts, over the last three seasons with the Giants.

Thomas' contract is the latest long-term deal in what has been a busy offseason for the Giants, who also signed two of their other core young players -- quarterback Daniel Jones and defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence -- to lucrative extensions.

The Giants also ended their protracted contract stalemate with Saquon Barkley on Tuesday, when the star running back signed his one-year franchise tender and returned to training camp.