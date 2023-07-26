ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- Wide receiver John Ross told the Kansas City Chiefs he is retiring, ending the former first-round draft pick's comeback attempt.

Ross, who was far down the depth chart based on his playing time during the first few training camp practices, did not participate in Wednesday's session.

The Chiefs signed Ross, 27, as a free agent last winter.

He most recently played for the New York Giants in 2021, catching 11 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown.

Ross was drafted in the first round by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2017. In four seasons in Cincinnati, Ross caught 51 passes for 733 yards and 10 touchdowns.