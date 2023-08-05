LATROBE, Pa. -- After a week-long excused absence for a personal matter, Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick returned to training camp Saturday.

"Honestly, when you're away from the game that you love for a while, it's always good to get back to it, even if it's just a few days," Fitzpatrick said. "You definitely kind of realize how much you love the game, how much you care about the game, but obviously you want to be there for family and for your people, but it's good to be back."

While Fitzpatrick, 26, didn't elaborate on the nature of the matter that led to his absence, he thanked coach Mike Tomlin for allowing him to be with his family.

"I said two words to him, and he knew what it was when I had to leave," Fitzpatrick said Saturday. "And he told me go, you know what I'm saying? He said, 'Go be there for your family. Go do what you got to do.' And it wasn't an issue at all. They were making sure I was good every day.

"You definitely appreciate a coach and a program that takes care of family."

Fitzpatrick was a limited participant in the first two practices of camp, but he said Saturday that was because he anticipated taking time away from camp and wanted to focus on his family. He spent most of Saturday's practice watching the team drills, but he did participate in 7-on-7 toward the end of practice.

"He's back, and in a short period of time, you'll see him up and running in full capacity, I'm sure," Tomlin said.

While he was away, Fitzpatrick said he continued cardio conditioning in the mornings with runs and sprints, and he anticipates rejoining more team periods in the coming week.

Damontae Kazee suffered an ankle injury during Fitzpatrick's absence, leaving the Steelers without their top two safeties. Safety Keanu Neal, signed in free agency from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, also recently sustained an undisclosed injury.

With that trio out, Kenny Robinson, Tre Norwood and Miles Killebrew got more reps, with Robinson, who grew up around Pittsburgh, intercepting two passes in one practice. "They got a lot of reps in this week," Fitzpatrick said. "I feel kind of bad how many reps they got. I'll try and help 'em out next week as best as I can, but I think it's great for them. They don't really get to work together a lot. ... They got good looks with the ones (first team).

"It's football. Guys go down; guys get hurt. As you see, three safeties going down in the first week of camp. But I think it was good for them. It was good for the coaches to see who could do what and they all stepped up big and did a good job."

Fitzpatrick said he anticipates being with the Steelers for the remainder of camp.

"Life takes its course," he said, "but hopefully I'm here for the long run."