Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 betting lines, odds, schedule ATS

Anita Marks breaks down why she likes the Pittsburgh Steelers to go over their projected 8.5 wins in 2023. (0:35)

Check out how the Pittsburgh Steelers fared in 2022 and forecast 2023 betting trends. Kenny Pickett and the Steelers were one of the highlights of the 2022 season and if Pickett can make a big jump in Year 2, Pittsburgh could find themselves back in the playoffs. Dig into the 2023 schedule against the spread as well as significant roster changes, thoughts on futures and more.

Steelers 2022 season in review

2022 Win total: 7.5

2022 team record: 9-8

2022 record ATS: 10-6-1 (6th)

2022 team overs*: 7-10-0 (T-18th)

Did you know? The Steelers have gone over their win total in 11 of 16 seasons under Mike Tomlin. They have gone over their win total in three straight seasons and seven of the past nine seasons.

Steelers look-ahead to 2023

2023 Win Total: 9

Odds to make the playoffs? +122 (18th)

Odds to win Super Bowl: +6000 (T-22nd)

What has changed on the Steelers roster since last season?

Steelers 2023 Schedule ATS Week 1: 49ers -3 at Steelers Week 2: Browns at Steelers -1 Week 3: Steelers at Raiders -2 Week 4: Steelers -3 at Texans Week 5: Ravens -1 at Steelers Week 6: bye Week Week 7: Steelers at Rams (Pick em) Week 8: Jaguars at Steelers -1 Week 9: Titans at Steelers -3.5 Week 10: Packers at Steelers -3 Week 11: Steelers at Browns -2 Week 12: Steelers at Bengals -5 Week 13: Cardinals at Steelers -6.5 Week 14: Patriots at Steelers -2.5 Week 15: Steelers -2 at Colts Week 16: Bengals -3 at Steelers Week 17: Steelers at Seahawks -2.5 Week 18: Steelers at Ravens NL Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Key Draft Picks

• OT Broderick Jones

• CB Joey Porter Jr.

• DT Keeanu Benton

• TE Darnell Washington

Key Additions

• CB Patrick Peterson

• LB Elandon Roberts

• G Isaac Seumalo

• G Nate Herbig

• OT Le'Raven Clark

• LB Cole Holcomb

Key Departures

• LB Devin Bush

• CB Cameron Sutton

• S Terrell Edmunds

• LB Robert Spillane

• LB Malik Reed

• WR Steven Sims

• DT Tyson Alualu

• FB Derek Watt

Favorite futures for 2023

Steelers over 8.5 wins (-155)

The Steelers have the 11th easiest schedule this season. They will face the NFC West and the AFC South and benefit from a seven-day rest advantage over their opponents. They went over 7.5 wins last year and I expect them to be better with Kenny Pickett in his second year. Pickett finished last season with a top 15 passer rating, and seventh-lowest turnover worthy play rate. Their defense will also be better, considering TJ Watt is healthy enough to play and the addition of Joey Porter Jr. will bolster their secondary. They also drafted Broderick Jones and Darnell Washington. -- Anita Marks

George Pickens over 750.5 rec yards (-110)

Pickens posted over 800 yards last season and I expect even better chemistry between him and Pickett in year two. He had 19 contested catches last season, ranked third behind Justin Jefferson and DK Metcalf. That is some really outstanding company for a rookie. With Chase Claypool is gone, Pickens should see more targets. -- Marks

*Record against the "Over" line set for the game. Both teams are credited with a win if the game went over, a loss if under, and a tie if pushed.