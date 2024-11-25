Browns QB Jameis Winston reflects on what it was like overcoming the elements and beating the Steelers on a snowy night in Cleveland. (2:48)

Winston on his first snow win: 'I've never played in anything like this' (2:48)

There are few duos in the NFL currently as exciting as Jameis Winston and a microphone.

When the veteran quarterback gets to speak his mind -- particularly after wins -- sparks tend to fly. Thursday was no different, as Winston's Cleveland Browns upset the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-19 in a memorable snow game. The victory ended a five-game winning streak by the Steelers.

When describing the fourth quarter, which saw both teams combine to score four of the game's five touchdowns, Winston had a typically entertaining answer.

"This is really an NFL films moment. The snow starts pouring down. ... My feet started getting heavy because I'm squishing through the snow. Man, it was so good and it was so great to end up getting a win."

Here are some of the other best post-win quotes from Week 12 of the NFL season.

"I haven't done a 23andme but ... I don't know."

The Buccaneers rolled in their trip to MetLife Stadium, scoring 23 first-half points en route to a comfortable 30-7 victory over the New York Giants. Four different players scored on the ground for Tampa Bay, which compiled 450 total yards of offense.

One of the Buccaneers to find the end zone was Mayfield, who scrambled for a 10-yard score with just 12 seconds left in the first half. Mayfield celebrated by imitating new Giants starting quarterback Tommy DeVito's signature hand gesture, which he described as a tribute to DeVito and his swagger. Asked if he had any Italian background himself, Mayfield had an uncommitted answer.

Miami Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel

"Honestly, I'm not really rooting for his development."

Three straight wins have pushed Miami back to the edge of the AFC playoff picture, with the Dolphins' most recent triumph coming against division rival New England. Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye had an uneven day, throwing the ball 37 times for 222 passing yards with a touchdown and interception. McDaniel was complimentary of the young signal-caller's performance but offered some of his traditional dry humor.

He mentioned that he wasn't exactly hoping for the best for Maye given New England and Miami share a division.

"You want to have some blowouts."

The Chiefs moved to 10-1 this season with a walk-off win over the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, but the dramatic ending had Mahomes pining for something a little less stressful in his postgame media availability.

Kansas City's late victory was set up thanks to a late drive engineered by Mahomes and a winning field goal by Spencer Shrader --- but the reason late efforts were required was because the Panthers scored 10 fourth-quarter points to tie the score with just under two minutes to play. The Chiefs' last four wins have come by seven points or fewer.