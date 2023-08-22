Terry McLaurin heads to the locker room after an awkward tackle in the second quarter. (0:46)

LANDOVER, Md. -- An MRI revealed no major damage to Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin's right big toe, leaving the team optimistic about his availability for the Sept. 10 season opener, a source confirmed to ESPN.

McLaurin sprained his toe in the second quarter of Monday's 29-28 preseason victory over the Baltimore Ravens. He underwent X-rays at the stadium, which were negative, and had the MRI on Tuesday.

After the game, coach Ron Rivera said McLaurin would get treatment and be considered day-to-day. Washington hosts Arizona on Sept. 10. McLaurin has played in 35 consecutive games.

He injured his toe at the end of a 13-yard catch-and-run with 1 minute, 17 seconds left before halftime. He immediately went to the bench, where he was looked at by the medical staff before heading into the locker room.

McLaurin, a Pro Bowl selection in 2022, has surpassed 1,000 yards receiving for three consecutive seasons. He caught 77 passes for 1,191 yards and five scores last season. His yards per catch (15.5) ranked sixth in the NFL.

NFL Network first reported news of his MRI results.