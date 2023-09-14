Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was critical of comments a team-employed reporter made about him, calling them "hurtful" and "insulting" to his character in a series of social media posts Thursday.

The initial comments made by reporter Maddy Glab were picked up on a hot mic ahead of a Bills news conference and quickly spread on social media Wednesday. In them, she described Diggs as someone who is "going to do what he wants to do," adding: "He'll look in my face and say f--- you. ... That's how he treats everybody."

Glab apologized for the comments Wednesday night and explained the context of the situation, saying she meant no ill will and that Diggs treats the media with "lots of respect."

Diggs, though, took to social media Thursday. In response to the initial comments made by Glab that were picked up on the hot mic, he said he "never said anything remotely close to that to her."

"The audio shared was very hurtful," Diggs wrote as part of a series of posts. "And was insulting to my character and to how I was raised. I've always treated people how I want to be treated. I greet everyone with smiles and respect. From the people in our cafe to the people that keep our building in clean & in order.

"The media or fans may confuse my competitiveness that they witness on the field as who I am as a person. But off the field Id never treat anyone how she described & have never said anything remotely close to that to her."

Diggs, a team captain, is in his fourth season in Buffalo. He signed a four-year, $104 million extension in April 2022.

There was speculation surrounding him this offseason, especially after he was not present for a mandatory minicamp practice after being in the building earlier in the day. Coach Sean McDermott clarified the following day that Diggs was excused from that practice.

At the start of this year's training camp, Diggs maintained that his focus was on winning Super Bowls while blocking out any perceived "noise."

Diggs had 10 receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown in Buffalo's Week 1 overtime loss to the New York Jets.