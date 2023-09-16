Aaron Rodgers joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to talk through his Achilles injury and how he is feeling now. (0:46)

In addition to a new starting quarterback, the New York Jets will have a new kicker when they face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

Greg Zuerlein, who injured his groin Thursday in practice, was ruled out Saturday. He will be replaced for the game by veteran Austin Seibert, whom they signed Saturday, the team announced.

Seibert was one of three kickers who worked out for the Jets on Friday.

Zuerlein, 35, enjoyed a strong preseason, as he converted nine of 10 field goal attempts. The Jets don't see this as a long-term injury, according to coach Robert Saleh, so Seibert might be a one-game rental.

Seibert, 26, originally a fifth-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2019, has made 44 of 55 field goals and 55 of 61 extra points in his career. He last appeared in a game last season for the Detroit Lions. Seibert was waived by the Lions on Oct. 7.

This caps a tumultuous week for the Jets, who lost quarterback Aaron Rodgers to an Achilles tear. Zach Wilson will start against the Cowboys, with Tim Boyle backing up.