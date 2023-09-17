Travis Kelce hauls in the touchdown from Patrick Mahomes, then punts the ball into the stands. (0:22)

Familiar faces found the end zone for the first time of the 2023 NFL season in Week 2.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce connected with Patrick Mahomes for a 9-yard touchdown reception. Davante Adams caught his first touchdown from first-year Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and Mark Andrews hooked up with Lamar Jackson in his first game back with the Baltimore Ravens from his quad injury.

For all of the on-field battles, the social media trolls came out once again to put the final cherry on top.

Here are the best executed virtual jabs of Week 2:

Buffalo Bills 38, Las Vegas Raiders 10

The Bills and quarterback Josh Allen recovered from their Week 1 loss with an overwhelming win against the Raiders. Allen threw for 274 yards and 3 touchdowns, while James Cook ran for 123 yards.

The Raiders offense scored just 3 points after the first quarter and went scoreless in the second half.

After the game, Buffalo decided to put its own touch on Las Vegas' MSG Sphere:

Indianapolis Colts 31, Houston Texans 20

In a battle of rookie quarterbacks, both sides showed early promise. Anthony Richardson had two rushing touchdowns but unfortunately had to exit in the second quarter with a concussion. Gardner Minshew took over and threw for 171 yards and a touchdown.

C.J. Stroud threw for 384 yards and 2 touchdowns, but it wasn't enough for a victory.

The Colts trolled their division rivals with a nod to everything being a little different in Texas.

Seattle Seahawks 37, Detroit Lions 31

An overtime touchdown by Tyler Lockett secured the Seahawks' first win of the season. Lockett and running back Kenneth Walker III both had 2 touchdowns in the game to knock off the Lions.

Jared Goff, who threw for 323 yards and 3 touchdowns, led Detroit down the field to tie the game on a field goal. But he didn't get a chance to score during the extra period.

The Seahawks had plenty of fun on social media after their last-second win:

Life without Aaron Rodgers was never going to be easy for the Jets, especially when facing the dominant Cowboys defense this week. Dallas forced four turnovers, including three interceptions by quarterback Zach Wilson, in a comfortable 30-10 victory.

Dak Prescott threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns after throwing none last week. CeeDee Lamb exploded with 11 catches for 143 yards.

After defeating the New York Giants 40-0 last week, the Cowboys trolled both New York teams on social media:

Puka Nacua shattered NFL rookie records with 15 catches for 147 yards, but it wasn't enough. The 49ers flexed their defensive muscles for the second week in a row, forcing two turnovers including a late interception by Matthew Stafford to seal the win.

The win gives Kyle Shanahan his ninth straight regular season win against Sean McVay, tied for the second-longest win streak by one coach over the other, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

As a result, the 49ers are all too familiar with the Beat L.A. phrase:

The Commanders scored 21 points in the second half in a wild comeback victory over the Broncos. Washington took a 35-24 lead with 7:11 left in the game, but a Denver field goal and quick stop gave Russell Wilson the ball with 1:05 remaining and a shot to win.

Wilson threw a 50-yard Hail Mary touchdown, but failed to convert the two point conversion, giving Washington its first 2-0 start since 2011.

The Commanders weren't done handing out L's, however. They celebrated their achievement in a creative way on social media:

Philadelphia Eagles 34, Minnesota Vikings 28

The reigning NFC champions are off to a hot start, winning their first two games of the season. Philadelphia dominated the ground game with 259 yards. D'Andre Swift had a bulk of that total, running for 175 yards and 2 touchdowns.

There wasn't much the Vikings did to stop the Eagles rush attack, or their troll on social media. Philadelphia put a personal twist on Minnesota's "Skol Vikes" chant.