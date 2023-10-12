The "Get Up" crew ranks its top surprises this season, with Mike Greenberg's being Taylor Swift and Kimberley A. Martin's being the New York Jets' downfall. (1:45)

Greeny ranks Taylor Swift as the most surprising thing in the NFL season (1:45)

Open Extended Reactions

Taylor Swift has re-emerged beside Donna Kelce to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and one Travis Kelce take on the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium.

Taylor Swift in the house for TNF 🙌 #DENvsKC pic.twitter.com/Swf7x9SuGf — NFL (@NFL) October 12, 2023

After a week off from fueling romance rumors at NFL games, Swifties were waiting with bated breath for the songstress' third appearance of the season. That is, aside from those still reeling from her Week 5 no-show in Minnesota.

Whether or not you're in favor of the hype train that accompanies a Swift appearance, it would be remiss not to acknowledge the commitment required to follow-up a world premiere with an Arrowhead outing on back-to-back nights.

The pop superstar's "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" premiered in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Beyoncé attended as a guest. It was, in fact, enchanting.

While Beyoncé doesn't appear to have accompanied Swift to "Thursday Night Football," there's still plenty of season ahead of us.