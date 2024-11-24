Open Extended Reactions

Alternate uniforms lead the way in Week 12 of the NFL season.

The Indianapolis Colts are bringing back their "Indiana Nights" look against the Detroit Lions. Inspired by the blue and black of the Indiana night skies, the uniform set includes a neat Indiana "C" logo that features the state's silhouette and a helmet design that will be worn for the first time in franchise history. The Colts debuted the look last season.

A "Monday Night Football" matchup against the Baltimore Ravens warrants all-navy threads from the Los Angeles Chargers -- the only time they'll wear them this season. Throwbacks will be represented as the Chicago Bears once again rock their classic 1936 threads against the Minnesota Vikings.

Here are the uniforms for all NFL teams in action in Week 12 (excluding the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns, who played Thursday).

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Time to suit up pic.twitter.com/pHbFI8m4cY — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 21, 2024

Baltimore Ravens

Helmet: Black

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Black

Pants: Black

Chicago Bears

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: White

Pants: Navy

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: White

Pants: Light blue

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: Summit white

Pants: Navy

Detroit Lions

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Jersey combo for Indy! pic.twitter.com/34zNkcjB4H — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 24, 2024

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: Green

Pants: Gold

Helmet: Deep steel blue

Jersey: Deep steel blue

Pants: White

New week, dripped out threads 👀 pic.twitter.com/0q65h85lRv — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 21, 2024

Indianapolis Colts

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Blue

Pants: Blue

Helmet: Red

Jersey: White

Pants: Red

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: Black

Pants: Silver

Los Angeles Chargers

Helmet: White

Jersey: Navy

Pants: Navy

Helmet: Royal/sol

Jersey: Royal

Pants: Sol

Royal is good for the Sol. pic.twitter.com/k7nwjRRqrE — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 21, 2024

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Minnesota Vikings

Helmet: Purple

Jersey: Purple

Pants: White

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: Navy

Pants: Silver

Helmet: Blue

Jersey: Blue

Pants: White

Helmet: Midnight green

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: White

Pants: Gold

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: Navy

Pants: Grey

For the first time this season.



Our Week 12 uniform combo. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/r7ziYl3B13 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 20, 2024

Helmet: Pewter

Jersey: White

Pants: Pewter

On Sunday, Bucs football is back. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/m7UGtnvqUy — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) November 21, 2024

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: White

Pants: Light blue

🚨BRITCHES REPORT 🚨: The @Titans will be decked out in white jerseys with light blue britches and all white socks in Sunday's game at the @HoustonTexans. 👖 pic.twitter.com/rNJt2tAosW — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 20, 2024

Helmet: Burgundy

Jersey: Burgundy

Pants: Gold