          NFL Week 12 uniforms: Colts bring back 'Indiana Nights'

          The Indianapolis Colts' "Indiana Nights" uniform debuted last season against the Cleveland Browns. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
          • Anthony Gharib, ESPNNov 24, 2024, 05:16 PM

          Alternate uniforms lead the way in Week 12 of the NFL season.

          The Indianapolis Colts are bringing back their "Indiana Nights" look against the Detroit Lions. Inspired by the blue and black of the Indiana night skies, the uniform set includes a neat Indiana "C" logo that features the state's silhouette and a helmet design that will be worn for the first time in franchise history. The Colts debuted the look last season.

          A "Monday Night Football" matchup against the Baltimore Ravens warrants all-navy threads from the Los Angeles Chargers -- the only time they'll wear them this season. Throwbacks will be represented as the Chicago Bears once again rock their classic 1936 threads against the Minnesota Vikings.

          Here are the uniforms for all NFL teams in action in Week 12 (excluding the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns, who played Thursday).

          Arizona Cardinals

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Baltimore Ravens

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Carolina Panthers

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: Black

          Chicago Bears

          Helmet: Navy

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Navy

          Dallas Cowboys

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Light blue

          Denver Broncos

          Helmet: Navy

          Jersey: Summit white

          Pants: Navy

          Detroit Lions

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Green Bay Packers

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: Green

          Pants: Gold

          Houston Texans

          Helmet: Deep steel blue

          Jersey: Deep steel blue

          Pants: White

          Indianapolis Colts

          Helmet: Black

          Jersey: Blue

          Pants: Blue

          Kansas City Chiefs

          Helmet: Red

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Red

          Las Vegas Raiders

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: Black

          Pants: Silver

          Los Angeles Chargers

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: Navy

          Pants: Navy

          Los Angeles Rams

          Helmet: Royal/sol

          Jersey: Royal

          Pants: Sol

          Miami Dolphins

          Helmet: White

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          Minnesota Vikings

          Helmet: Purple

          Jersey: Purple

          Pants: White

          New England Patriots

          Helmet: Silver

          Jersey: Navy

          Pants: Silver

          New York Giants

          Helmet: Blue

          Jersey: Blue

          Pants: White

          Philadelphia Eagles

          Helmet: Midnight green

          Jersey: White

          Pants: White

          San Francisco 49ers

          Helmet: Gold

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Gold

          Seattle Seahawks

          Helmet: Navy

          Jersey: Navy

          Pants: Grey

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          Helmet: Pewter

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Pewter

          Tennessee Titans

          Helmet: Navy

          Jersey: White

          Pants: Light blue

          Washington Commanders

          Helmet: Burgundy

          Jersey: Burgundy

          Pants: Gold