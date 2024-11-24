Alternate uniforms lead the way in Week 12 of the NFL season.
The Indianapolis Colts are bringing back their "Indiana Nights" look against the Detroit Lions. Inspired by the blue and black of the Indiana night skies, the uniform set includes a neat Indiana "C" logo that features the state's silhouette and a helmet design that will be worn for the first time in franchise history. The Colts debuted the look last season.
A "Monday Night Football" matchup against the Baltimore Ravens warrants all-navy threads from the Los Angeles Chargers -- the only time they'll wear them this season. Throwbacks will be represented as the Chicago Bears once again rock their classic 1936 threads against the Minnesota Vikings.
Here are the uniforms for all NFL teams in action in Week 12 (excluding the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns, who played Thursday).
Arizona Cardinals
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Time to suit up pic.twitter.com/pHbFI8m4cY— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 21, 2024
Baltimore Ravens
Helmet: Black
Jersey: White
Pants: White
White on white for MNF❕@Mandrews_81 | @Invisalign pic.twitter.com/brPxwlEMmv— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 21, 2024
Carolina Panthers
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Black
Pants: Black
Fit ✅ Friday: Dark Mode@ceenta | #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/7dkZjsqq30— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 22, 2024
Chicago Bears
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: White
Pants: Navy
Classic wallpapers dropping now ⤵️#WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/njDqF4UxMw— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 20, 2024
Dallas Cowboys
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: White
Pants: Light blue
Denver Broncos
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: Summit white
Pants: Navy
Detroit Lions
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: White
Pants: White
Jersey combo for Indy! pic.twitter.com/34zNkcjB4H— Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 24, 2024
Green Bay Packers
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: Green
Pants: Gold
Houston Texans
Helmet: Deep steel blue
Jersey: Deep steel blue
Pants: White
New week, dripped out threads 👀 pic.twitter.com/0q65h85lRv— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 21, 2024
Indianapolis Colts
Helmet: Black
Jersey: Blue
Pants: Blue
Fit check. pic.twitter.com/eK7lVthca2— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 20, 2024
Kansas City Chiefs
Helmet: Red
Jersey: White
Pants: Red
Las Vegas Raiders
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: Black
Pants: Silver
Los Angeles Chargers
Helmet: White
Jersey: Navy
Pants: Navy
navy 💧 pic.twitter.com/hHPnxgOSIZ— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 22, 2024
Los Angeles Rams
Helmet: Royal/sol
Jersey: Royal
Pants: Sol
Royal is good for the Sol. pic.twitter.com/k7nwjRRqrE— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 21, 2024
Miami Dolphins
Helmet: White
Jersey: White
Pants: White
White out mode: 🔛 pic.twitter.com/2bBxZQ1EN5— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 22, 2024
Minnesota Vikings
Helmet: Purple
Jersey: Purple
Pants: White
New England Patriots
Helmet: Silver
Jersey: Navy
Pants: Silver
Miami attire.@dreeday32 | #NEPats pic.twitter.com/f7YjCAFqQi— New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 22, 2024
New York Giants
Helmet: Blue
Jersey: Blue
Pants: White
Philadelphia Eagles
Helmet: Midnight green
Jersey: White
Pants: White
All whites under the Primetime lights ⚪️@fanduel | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/tvXelwUxSq— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 22, 2024
San Francisco 49ers
Helmet: Gold
Jersey: White
Pants: Gold
Seattle Seahawks
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: Navy
Pants: Grey
For the first time this season.— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 20, 2024
Our Week 12 uniform combo. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/r7ziYl3B13
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Helmet: Pewter
Jersey: White
Pants: Pewter
On Sunday, Bucs football is back. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/m7UGtnvqUy— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) November 21, 2024
Tennessee Titans
Helmet: Navy
Jersey: White
Pants: Light blue
🚨BRITCHES REPORT 🚨: The @Titans will be decked out in white jerseys with light blue britches and all white socks in Sunday's game at the @HoustonTexans. 👖 pic.twitter.com/rNJt2tAosW— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 20, 2024
Washington Commanders
Helmet: Burgundy
Jersey: Burgundy
Pants: Gold
vs. 🤠@SeatGeek | #RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/QnaLLA3uTC— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 22, 2024