          Taylor Swift attends Chiefs-Jets with Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

          Taylor Swift takes in the Chiefs-Jets game in a suite at MetLife Stadium along with Sophie Turner and Ryan Reynolds. Getty Images
          • Brianna Williams, ESPNOct 2, 2023, 12:30 AM

          Superstar Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's most famous fan, is at MetLife stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs' prime-time matchup against the New York Jets.

          Swift made an appearance for the second consecutive game after weeks of a rumored romance between the two.

          Last week, the 12-time Grammy Award-winning musician was spotted at Arrowhead Stadium next to Kelce's mother, Donna, before riding off into the sunset with Kelce after the Chiefs' 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears.

          Kelce commented on keeping their relationship private in the latest episode of the "New Heights" podcast that he hosts with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

          "I know that I brought all this attention to me, I'm the one that did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everybody how butthurt I was that I didn't get to meet Taylor. You miss 100% [shots] you don't take, baby. What's real is that it is my personal life. I want to respect both of our lives. She's not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week."

          Swift was far from the only familiar face as plenty of stars were in the Big Apple area for "Sunday Night Football."

