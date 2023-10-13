Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Zay Jones and left guard Walker Little will miss Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts because of knee injuries.

Jones aggravated a previous right knee injury during last Sunday's victory over the Buffalo Bills in London. Little also hurt his left knee during that game, which was the first time he played left guard. He had been the Jaguars' starting left tackle for the first two games but moved inside after Cam Robinson returned from his four-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.

Neither player practiced this week.

Jones originally hurt his knee in Week 2 and missed the next two games. He caught three passes for 23 yards and a touchdown against the Bills before leaving the game. He has eight catches for 78 yards and two TDs this season.

Little was hurt in the first quarter against the Bills and replaced with Tyler Shatley, who will start in his place against the Colts.