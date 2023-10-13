Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans was "full go" in Friday's practice and will be "full go" for Sunday against the Detroit Lions, coach Todd Bowles said Friday.

"Mike was full go," Bowles said. "[He] fully participated. He looked good. ... He's playing."

Evans had suffered a hamstring injury at the New Orleans Saints Oct. 1, forcing him to miss more than two quarters of the game, but he was aided by the bye week in getting healthy. While not participating in Wednesday's practice, he was limited Thursday but was a full participant Friday.

Rookie defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, the Bucs' first-round pick, will return after missing three games with a calf injury. Kancey had aggravated a calf strain he suffered during training camp in the Bucs' Week 1 victory at the Minnesota Vikings.

Bowles said Kancey's snaps will depend on how the game goes.

"Obviously we sub out quite a bit so we'll monitor that and see how he's feeling," Bowles said.

Starting cornerback Jamel Dean will also return following a shoulder/neck injury that forced him to sit out in Week 4. The Bucs got a big boost against the Saints with the return of their other starter, Carlton Davis, as the Bucs had been without him for two games.

Pro Bowl outside Shaq Barrett came down with an illness this week and did not practice Thursday or Friday. His status for Sunday is up in the air.

"We'll see how he's feeling tomorrow," Bowles said.