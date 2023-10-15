        <
          Vikings welcome Tyson Bagent to the NFL with strip sack and score

          • Kevin Seifert, ESPN Staff WriterOct 15, 2023, 07:10 PM
              Kevin Seifert is a staff writer who covers the Minnesota Vikings and the NFL at ESPN. Kevin has covered the NFL for over 20 years, joining ESPN in 2008. He was previously a beat reporter for the Minneapolis Star Tribune and Washington Times. He is a graduate of the University of Virginia. You can follow him via Twitter @SeifertESPN.
          CHICAGO -- It took three plays Sunday for Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent to look like an undrafted rookie after replacing injured starter Justin Fields.

          Bagent fumbled after being hit by Minnesota Vikings safety Josh Metellus on a blitz. After the ball bounced a few times, Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks scooped it and ran down the left sideline 46 yards for a touchdown.

          The play broke open what had been a close game, giving the Vikings a 19-6 lead with 6 minutes, 36 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

          It was the Vikings' second fumble return for a touchdown this season, matching their total from the previous four seasons combined. In Week 4, linebacker D.J. Wonnum returned a fumble -- also resulting from a sack -- 51 yards for a touchdown.