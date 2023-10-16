Bills RB Damien Harris exits the stadium after being stretchered off in an ambulance following a big hit in the second quarter. (0:20)

Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris has been released from a Buffalo-area hospital and has neck pain, "but otherwise is going to be fine," a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Monday.

Harris was taken off the field in an ambulance and transported to the hospital after suffering a neck injury Sunday night against the New York Giants.

Coach Sean McDermott said Sunday night it was his understanding that Harris has full movement in his body and that his scans were good so far.

"So, things are heading in a good direction right now for Damien," McDermott said following Buffalo's 14-9 win.

Harris was rushing the football on third-and-1 from the Buffalo 34-yard-line in the second quarter when he took a hit to the neck area into the back of Bills right guard O'Cyrus Torrence and into the arms of Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke. Harris then took steps to try to continue running as Okereke brought him to the turf.

Harris lay on the field for several minutes as medical personnel and Bills athletic trainers tended to him. The entire Bills sideline came out to surround and support him. Left tackle Dion Dawkins shared that he made sure Harris was breathing but had to then take steps away as Harris received care.

Harris gave a thumbs-up sign with his left hand from the stretcher as he was loaded into the ambulance.