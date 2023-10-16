Open Extended Reactions

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers returned their popular Creamsicle jerseys and Tristan Wirfs didn't want to give it up.

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell approached the Buccaneers offensive tackle after a 20-6 Lions win about a jersey swap. The two Pro Bowlers exchanged compliments before Sewell asked if he could get Wirfs' jersey.

Wirfs had a simple response for Sewell -- anything but the Creamsicle.

Sewell agreed to receive a Wirfs jersey from another game, agreeing that the Creamsicle is one to keep for the Bucs lineman.

"I got to keep this one," Wirfs said.

"Oh, because it's Creamsicle," responded Sewell.

Tampa Bay's look was inspired by uniforms worn from the franchise's inaugural year in 1976 until 1996. The Buccaneers hadn't worn the throwback looks since 2012 and are now 0-4 when rocking the throwback threads after losing Sunday.

Tampa Bay players arrived to the game in Creamsicle-themed outfits and cars. The field also matched the replica look.