From London to Houston, the trolls were out again in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

The New York Jets knocked off the Philadelphia Eagles 20-14, handing Philadelphia its first loss of the season after the Jets defense forced four turnovers, including three interceptions by Jalen Hurts. And they did plenty of trolling online.

A late interception by Hurts on third-and-nine led to a rushing touchdown by Breece Hall on the next play. Philadelphia got the ball back with 1:46 left in the game, but New York got the stop to win.

The Jets move to 3-3 and made sure to troll the Eagles on social media.

you hate to see it pic.twitter.com/JzgGPce1Rh — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 15, 2023

Jets' offensive tackle Mekhi Becton made fun of the Eagles for indicating they let New York score too early, while Sauce Gardner fired back at a troll by A.J. Brown from earlier this week. After Gardner was ruled out for Sunday's game, Brown replied with a meme to Gardner's post that indicated he was healthy enough to play. Gardner got the last laugh, however, replying to Brown with the exact meme after the Jets win. Garrett Wilson joined in on the fun too.

They told us on the field "we let yall score" pic.twitter.com/SdwqkFtGdD — Trending Topic 🤷🏾‍♂️ (@BigTicket73) October 16, 2023

Don't talk crazy onnat field. We takin names #JETS — Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) October 16, 2023

If the wins weren't enough, the social media jabs added some extra salt in the wounds. Here are the top trolls of Week 6:

Cincinnati Bengals 17, Seattle Seahawks 13

The Bengals slow start to the season seems to be old news after two straight wins.

The Seahawks outgained Cincinnati by 167 total yards, but two turnovers including a late turnover on downs at the goalline hurt Seattle's chances.

Joe Burrow threw for 185 yards and two touchdowns, and Ja'Marr Chase had six catches for 80 yards. The Bengals trolled the Seahawks (and Seattle's rainy weather) on social media after the game.

No Deshaun Watson, no problem.

Backup quarterback PJ Walker and the Cleveland defense led the Browns to an upset victory, ending the 49ers undefeated season after kicker Jake Moody missed a 41-yard field goal.

Kareem Hunt scored Cleveland's only touchdown of the game, while Walker threw for 192 yards and two interceptions. Brock Purdy had just 125 yards and one touchdown and one interception, his first of the season, losing for the first time in a regular season start. Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey both exited with injuries as the 49ers had just 215 yards of offense.

The Browns took pride in handing San Francisco its first loss of the year.

Jacksonville Jaguars 37, Indianapolis Colts 20

A late fourth quarter surge by the Colts cut the score to an 11-point deficit before the Jaguars forced two turnovers on downs to secure the win.

With Anthony Richardson out, Gardner Minshew threw for 329 yards and one touchdown, but had three interceptions. The Colts also had a fumble that told the story of a six-point first half.

Jacksonville jumps to the top of the AFC South and let its division rivals hear about it on social media.

The Saints had 430 yards of offense, but just one touchdown to show for after a strong defensive performance by the Texans.

C.J. Stroud threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns, his fifth consecutive game with a passing touchdown, tying Watson and Davis Mills for the longest streak by a Texans rookie, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Houston trolled New Orleans with its version of the Saints' "Who Dat?" chant after the game.

Washington Commanders 24, Atlanta Falcons 16

A late goal line interception by Desmond Ridder secured the victory for the Commanders after three straight losses. Ridder had 307 passing yards and two touchdowns, yet threw three interceptions.

Washington's offense garnered just 197 yards to end a three game losing skid. The Commanders cleverly trolled the Falcons on social media.

No matter the continent, Justin Tucker is one of the best kickers in the game.

Tucker went six-for-six on field goals in London, the most made by any kicker in the London game, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Lamar Jackson had one touchdown with 223 passing and 62 rushing yards.

The win meant Baltimore jumped to first in the AFC North, but not without trolling the Titans.

The Patriots got the ball back with 2:23 remaining with a chance to win the game, but penalties hindered their drive until Mac Jones was sacked in the end zone with a safety.

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo exited the game after a late sack in the second quarter, prompting former Patriots backup Brian Hoyer under center. Hoyer threw for 102 yards, while Josh Jacobs ran for 77 yards.

The Patriots' loss means New England is 1-5 for the first time since 1995. On social media after the game, the Raiders took a shot at the Patriots' "Deflategate" scandal.