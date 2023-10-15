        <
          Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase debuts 7-Eleven chain

          • Ben Baby, ESPN Staff WriterOct 15, 2023, 06:20 PM
          CINCINNATI -- First, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase proclaimed that he's always open. Then, he emphasized the point by calling himself 7-Eleven, the convenience store that is also rarely closed.

          Now, the bit has taken on a new life that includes some sweet jewelry. Chase partnered with the franchise headquartered out of Irving, Texas, for some apparel and a chain featuring 7-Eleven's logo. Chase wore the necklace for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks and showed it off after a reception in the first half of the game.

          Chase also rocked a shirt featuring the image he sent on X following his big Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals. After scoring zero touchdowns in the Bengals' first four games, Chase had three scores in a win over the Cardinals and set a franchise record for most receptions (15) in a single game.