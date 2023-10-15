        <
        >

          NFL Week 6 -- Bucs stand out with 'Creamsicle'-themed arrivals

          play
          Lane Johnson tells Pat McAfee how Eagles perfected the 'brotherly shove' (0:53)

          Eagles OT Lane Johnson joins "The Pat McAfee Show" and talks about the Eagles' "tush push" success. (0:53)

          • ESPN staffOct 15, 2023, 10:47 PM

          After the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos kicked off Week 6 with their "Thursday Night Football" matchup, the rest of the NFL is set to strut their stuff.

          The Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans got things started Sunday in London, but the matchup between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers is arguably the most stylish clash of the day.

          The Bucs, who are wearing their "Creamsicle" uniforms for the first time in a game since 2012, brought back the fan-favorite look with vintage arrivals. Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans were among the players who arrived wearing a throwback look, while others showed up to the game driving 1970s-era Fords.

          Players from around the league showed off their sense of style in their pregame arrivals.

          Here are the top arrivals from Week 6:

          Sunday night looks

          4 p.m. fits

          1 p.m. looks

          London calling

          Thursday night lights