OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- In his first public comments since his critical drop in Sunday's 27-25 playoff loss in Buffalo, Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews posted on Instagram that he's "absolutely gutted by what happened."

Andrews has drawn heated criticism on social media since he had a pass on a 2-point conversion slip through his grasp as he fell backward in the end zone. It would have tied the game with 1:33 remaining.

"Even though the shock and disappointment are unlike anything I've felt before, I refuse to let the situation define me," Andrews wrote on Instagram on Thursday. "I promise that this adversity will only make me stronger and fuel us as we move forward."

Andrews did not speak to reporters after the divisional round loss Sunday, and he was not present during media availability for locker room cleanout Monday.

It was an uncharacteristically mistake-filled game for Andrews, who hadn't had a drop in his previous 12 games. Andrews also lost a fumble midway through the fourth quarter, marking the three-time Pro Bowler's first turnover since 2019.

"I'm devastated for my teammates, my coaches and Ravens fans," Andrews wrote. "I pour every ounce of my being into playing at the highest level possible, because I love my team and the game of football like nothing else. That is why it's taken me until now to collect my thoughts and address this publicly."

In an effort to support Andrews, Bills fans started a charitable drive that has led to over $100,000 in donations to Breakthrough T1D, an organization that works toward curing and improving the lives of those who are dealing with Type 1 diabetes, such as Andrews.

"I thank everyone who has shown me and our team genuine support these past several days," Andrews wrote. "Despite the negativity, I've seen heartfelt love and encouragement, including from those who have generously donated to the Breakthrough T1D organization."

This was a tough way to end a season for someone like Andrews who has made a career by thriving around the goal line. Earlier this season, Andrews became the Ravens' career leader in touchdowns with 51.

Teammates, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, have voiced their support of Andrews, who is considered one of the hardest workers on the team. On Wednesday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Andrews "is a huge part of our future, and we love him and we're there for him."

Andrews wrapped up his Instagram post by writing: "Even when the moment seems darkest, perspective can reveal that there's still a lot of light in this world. I am now going to do my part to bounce back and contribute to it."