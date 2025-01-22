Mike Greenberg and the "Get Up" crew discuss what went wrong for the Ravens and what went right for the Bills in their AFC playoff match. (2:22)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- A few days after Mark Andrews suffered the lowest moment of his career, Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh delivered a strong vote of confidence to the star tight end.

"Mark is a huge part of our future and we love him and we're there for him," Harbaugh said Wednesday. "If anybody can take a tough circumstance like that and handle it with class, grace, dignity and mental toughness, it's most definitely Mark Andrews."

In Sunday's 27-25 AFC divisional playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills, Andrews dropped Lamar Jackson's pass on a 2-point conversion that would have tied the game with 1:33 remaining. It was the second pass of the game that went through the hands of Andrews, who hadn't had a drop in his previous 12 games.

Andrews also lost a fumble midway through the fourth quarter, marking the three-time Pro Bowler's first turnover since 2019.

"Nobody cares more about the success of this football team than Mark Andrews ... he's also a very tough-minded individual," Harbaugh said. "So yeah, he takes it hard. He cares so much, but I love Mark Andrews. [Ravens GM] Eric [DeCosta] loves Mark. All of our players love Mark."

Andrews, 29, is entering the final year of a four-year, $56 million contract. Baltimore could look to reduce Andrews' $16.9 million salary cap hit, which ranks fifth among all tight ends and fourth on the Ravens. He is also due a $4 million roster bonus on March 16.

"As far as Mark's contract goes, he's no different than a lot of guys," DeCosta said. "In fact, I think all of our tight ends are in the last year of their contract coming up in 2025. So we'll have some decisions to make moving forward."

Andrews had a record-setting season in 2024, becoming the Ravens' all-time leader in touchdowns with 51.

A third-round draft selection in 2018, Andrews is establishing himself as the most prolific weapon ever in the Ravens' passing attack. He is 36 catches from setting the franchise record for most career receptions and is 248 yards shy from breaking the record for most career receiving yards.

"Mark Andrews is one of the very best football players, one of the most committed football players," Harbaugh said. "He made numerous plays in the game up until the plays that everybody's talking about. One of my messages to him was: 'We are not where we're at throughout the course of the season or in the game without the contributions of Mark.'"

In addition to Andrews, the Ravens also addressed the futures of kicker Justin Tucker and Harbaugh.

Tucker, a seven-time Pro Bowler, missed a career-worst 10 kicks this season. He was 22-of-30 (73.3%) on field goals and 60-of-62 (96.8%) on extra points.

But Tucker rebounded after the bye week with a perfect finish. In his final five games, he connected on all five field goal attempts, including two from 50 yards or longer.

DeCosta said there will be discussions on whether to bring in competition for Tucker this offseason.

"But I think I have every expectation that Justin is going to be a great kicker for us next year and moving forward," DeCosta said. "I would expect him to be the kicker for us next year."

Another issue the Ravens will need to address is Harbaugh, who is entering the final year of his contract. Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti has never let Harbaugh start a season with no years left on his deal beyond that season. Bisciotti last gave Harbaugh a three-year extension in March 2022 when Harbaugh was about to enter the final year of his deal.

Harbaugh, 62, is the NFL's second-longest tenured coach after completing his 17th season. Since being hired by Baltimore in 2008, Harbaugh has guided the Ravens to 185 wins (including playoffs), which ranks 12th in league history.

Asked about his contract status, Harbaugh said, "I'm happy. However that goes, I trust God. I trust the people I work with every day, who I love, who are my friends, but more importantly, we're on a mission together. I'm fired up for it and I don't worry about those kinds of things. They take care of themselves."